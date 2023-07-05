Silver Alert issued for West Jordan man who may have dementia

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued by the West Jordan Police Department for a missing man who is exhibiting behavior consistent with early stages of dementia.

Robert Crevier, 62, is 5'11" tall and weighs 233 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the area of 1236 S. Brinkerhoff Drive 7620 South late Monday night.

Further details such as what he was last wearing were not made available by police.

Officials report Crevier was showing signs of early stages of dementia and he uses a wheelchair.

If you see Crevier or you know of his whereabouts, call police at 801-840-4000.