PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing Utah woman who has Alzheimers.

Rebecca, 76, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. at a Walmart in Pleasant Grove.

According to the alert, she was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans and are asking for help to locate her for her own safety. She is 5'7", 140 pounds and have white and gray hair.

Pleasant Grove Police

Anyone who sees her is asked to call central dispatch at 801-794-4000.