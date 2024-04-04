Silver car may be connected to racial hate directed at Utah team

IDAHO — Coeur d'Alene police are searching for a silver car that may be connected to racist slurs and hateful harassment directed toward the University of Utah women's basketball team.

On Wednesday, the department gave an update on their investigation, saying detectives reviewed 35 hours of video evidence from surrounding businesses and conducted interviews.

While not all of the videos had audio, some of the surveillance "corroborates what was reported by members of the basketball program," the update reads in part.

In particular, "a racial slur was clearly audible" in one recording of the incident, police stated.

"We’re working determine the context and conduct associated with its use to determine if is a violation of the law," officials said. "While we’re still reviewing evidence, it appears the use of a racial slur occurred more than one time."

As the investigation continues, police are now searching for a silver passenger car that was in the area at the time of the incident.

Cour d'Alene Police Department

Police encouraged anyone with information about the car to come forward.

Coeur d'Alene Police Department

The update in the investigation comes more than one week after a pickup truck with a Confederate flag drove by as the driver hurled racial slurs at the Utah women's basketball team.

The team was staying in a hotel in Coeur d'Alene as they participated in the NCAA Tournament located nearby in Spokane.

After the incidents, coach Lynne Roberts said the team was disturbed and concerned about safety to a point where they were relocated to a different hotel.