Silver King Fire grows to 600+ acres, nearing Marysvale power lines

MARYSVALE, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power has notified Marysvale residents that the power will be shut off if the growing bushfire gets within 4 miles of the power lines.

A Red Flag Warning is currently in place for the area as the fire grew from over 70 acres the day before to over 686 acres approximately 8 miles west of Marysvale. Officials say the rugged, steep terrain limits firefighting crews' accessibility to the fire.

Silver King Fire was limited west of Kimberly Road, with crews providing structure protection for the nearby Silver King Mine in the Old Kimberly Mining District.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.