Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver King Fire grows to 600+ acres, nearing Marysvale power lines

Silver King Fire grows to 600+ acres, nearing Marysvale power lines
FOX 13 News
Silver King Fire grows to 600+ acres, nearing Marysvale power lines
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jul 06, 2024

MARYSVALE, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power has notified Marysvale residents that the power will be shut off if the growing bushfire gets within 4 miles of the power lines.

A Red Flag Warning is currently in place for the area as the fire grew from over 70 acres the day before to over 686 acres approximately 8 miles west of Marysvale. Officials say the rugged, steep terrain limits firefighting crews' accessibility to the fire.

Silver King Fire was limited west of Kimberly Road, with crews providing structure protection for the nearby Silver King Mine in the Old Kimberly Mining District.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere