Silver King Fire grows to over 5,400 acres

MARYSVALE, Utah — The Silver King Fire has grown to over 5,400 acres, fire officials confirmed Sunday.

In an update posted Sunday morning on social media, the U.S. Forest Service says the blaze is "exhibiting extreme fire behavior." Firefighters and aircraft are attacking the flames from the east and south, with multiple Very Large Air Tankers (VLATs), helicopters, and other heavy equipment being deployed.

A red flag warning remains in place for the area, with officials citing high temperatures, low humidity, and 30 mile-per-hour winds out of the north west.

