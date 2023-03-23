Watch Now
Single moms and low-income women advance careers through free fair

Posted at 5:48 AM, Mar 23, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — A free career fair today has the goal to help single mothers and low-income women advance their careers.

Local grassroots nonprofit People Helping People (PHP) will host a free career fair for single mothers and low-income women (today) Thursday at the Sorenson Unity Center in Salt Lake City.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet local and national employers, receive employment tips, and explore community resources, according to PHP.

The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. and is open to anyone 18+. You must register online or in-person for job fair access.

A virtual employment seminar will be held beforehand at noon.

The Sorenson Unity Center is located at 1383 South 900 West.

