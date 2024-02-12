Local sisters share same-day births

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A pair of Utah sisters were brought closer through a series of crazy coincidences, which led to same-day births for their newborn babies.

Mallory Averett and Marissa Deering said that like classic sisters, growing up they had their differences.

“We were very, very, opposite, that’s the only word I can think of,” said Deering.”

“We were sisters. We fought, I mean, all the time. We fought over clothes and the bathroom and who was showering first,” said Averett.

Then around 9 months ago, the two found out they were pregnant.

Their same-time pregnancies had eerie similarities.

“We both had the same symptoms, the same cravings, we both ended up with gestational diabetes. Like, yeah, they were identical pregnancies,” explained Averett.

They both said during the pregnancy, they talked every day.

“It’s brought me closer to her and just made me realize how amazing a person she is,” said Deering.

The sisters’ due dates were a few days apart; but then came February 8th.

“I was getting a little nervous that I wasn't going make it to either one of them,” admitted their mother Carol Deering.

Carol drove the two hours through the canyon from Marissa’s delivery of baby Angelo in West Jordan in the wee hours of the morning at 12:08, to Mallory’s delivery of little Maisyn in Price just before midnight.

“We are truly blessed to have both of them here and both healthy, both six pounds, .07 ounces,” said Deering.

“They’re just perfect. Literally twins.”

Deep down, the sisters said they knew delivery day would align.

“We talked about it from the beginning. So it was like we kind of knew,” said Averett, “My mom is a twin and so we thought like our chances of having twins are higher.

"So we both were like, ‘Oh my gosh, what if we're gonna have twins? And she's like, ‘Well, we'll just have them on the same day and that will count as twins.’”

Whether it was fate or something else that brought the two healthy babies into the world on the same day, the sisters said they are glad they can keep the twin-like energy alive in the family.

“Neither of us wanted twins, so this is how our family is getting them because they just get two babies born the same day,” said Deering.

“The fact he came just so close after midnight and she was born so close to midnight, it's like they were making sure that they were born the same day.”

