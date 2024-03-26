Sit skier reaches his dream of backcountry skiing after spinal cord injury

SNOWBIRD, Utah — A spinal cord injury can have a devastating prognosis, but local sit skier and Wasatch Adaptive Sports instructor Wally Lee did not let it rob his life of adventure.

He was an avid backcountry skier prior to his injury, and finally his achieved his dream of returning to untouched slopes over twenty years later through a partnership with WAS and Powderbird Helicopter Skiing.

“[The day] started with a flight to Cascade Mountain revealing breathtaking aerial views of the Wasatch and beautiful blue skies” says Lee.

“I was stunned when we landed right on the ridge top! I thought to myself, ‘Are you serious? You want me to get out here?’ Our adventure just went to the next level!”

Wally is a volunteer instructor for WAS, and teaches others with disabilities how to tackle the mountains despite their challenges.

He shares his experiences in a wheelchair and as a elite athlete to inspire them to reach their outdoor adventure goals as well.

His dream of returning to the backcountry was more than he could have imagined.

“The skiing was invigorating, challenging, and bittersweet” says Lee. “This backcountry experience has eluded me for so many years."

He praised the Powderbird guides and pilot for their enthusiasm and patience in making his dream come to life.

"It’s difficult to express what it is like to be a prisoner in your own body and then to be set free for a glorious day.

"Thank you all for a day I will relive repeatedly in my head for years to come.”