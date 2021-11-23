Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes early at Brighton Resort

BRIGHTON, Utah — Ski season has finally arrived in Utah after a delayed start for several resorts.

Opening day started very early Tuesday for some at Brighton.

Wyatt Nielsen and his friend Connor Petersen woke up well before the sun so they could be some of the first in line to get on the chair lift and were quickly joined by many more. Eager to get the season started after warm weather pushed back the season opener by a few days.

While Brighton opened for a few hours Monday to season pass holders, it was open to everyone Tuesday.

Guests should keep in mind that some rules are still being enforced because of the ongoing pandemic.

It won’t be as strict as last year but they are still requiring masks in certain areas. The resort is on federal land, and the federal mandate is to wear masks inside buildings.

Brighton staff are hopeful mother nature will continue to cooperate so they can open up more trails and night skiing soon.