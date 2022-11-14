Skiers hope traffic issues calm down after busy, crowded opening weekend in Big Cottonwood

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — It was a busy weekend up in Big Cottonwood Canyon for skiers and snowboarders who found themselves waiting a long time in their cars and in the lift lines.

“You were moving like inchworms,” said Max Ionov.

The Utah Transit Authority Ski Bus won’t start running until December 11. Some bus stops are removed this season due to staffing shortages and hiring challenges.

In the meantime, skiers and snowboarders are counting on carpooling to relieve high traffic numbers.

“Get the vibes, get pumped for the slopes,” said Aaron Greene.

“We blast our EDM. We rave,” Ionov added.

Some are monitoring resort cameras to figure out the best times to go.

“We watched the Apex camera and the Moonbeam parking lot camera so we would know,” said Andrew Stitt. “We usually like to get here a little earlier.”

Regardless of the crowds, resort visitors say the wait is worth it.

Stitt said you’re all set if you just have two of these three things: “Good weather, good snow, or no lines. And we had good weather and good snow, so two out of three is a good day.”