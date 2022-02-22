Skiers take advantage of snowy slopes on Presidents Day

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — What’s better than skiing on a Monday with fresh snow all day long? That’s exactly what riders enjoyed this President’s Day up in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Fresh powder dumped on the mountain throughout the entire holiday at Snowbird ski resort, putting on a smile on plenty of faces.

“It’s great, we need it, it’s been like six weeks since we’ve had a good storm,” said Dan Housley.

It’s snow that these guests have been waiting on. Last week, Snowbird got 8 inches, and over the last 24 hours, they’ve already added 4 inches of new powder.

That's a good sign, but doesn’t match where the area was this time last year.

“I think people are just ready to return to winter before we welcome spring , get some more powder turns in," Snowbird's Sarah Sherman. "People, and I , everyone here loves to ski some fresh powder snow.”

Sherman says the resort had a lot of early season snowfall in October and December that built a really strong base.

“That said, this new snow helps us build back that base, and the stronger the base is, the longer we can ski and ride through the spring,” added Sherman.

Last year, Snowbird closed in mid-to-late May, and they’re hoping for another long season.

While the crowds and lines weren’t too bad, parking was another story according to some guests. It’s a good reminder that it's Free fare February on all Utah Transit Authority transportation.

“It’s an amazing way to get up here, you don’t have to drive, you don’t have to worry about your chains, you don’t have to worry about parking and it’s all for free so you can come ski with your friends and family for the day,” said Sherman.