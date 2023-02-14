Salt Lake County Sheriff to support disbanding Unified PD

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera will support a bill that seeks to disband the Unified Police Department.

At a news conference at the Utah State Capitol, the sheriff will support House Bill 374, which would dissolve UPD in 2025. The sheriff's support is reluctant, FOX 13 News is told. The bill was advancing in the legislature despite her past opposition to it.

The Unified Police Department was created in 2009, bringing together unincorporated Salt Lake County (the traditional service area of the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office) and cities that joined into it. Over the years, cities have joined and left leading to a fluctuation of costs.

