Slash that Halloween budget with creative costumes from thrift stores

SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is especially scary this year because of high prices on candy and costumes, but there are creative ways to save money and still find that perfect look.

According to a report from Money Geek, a personal finance firm, families will spend nearly $400 on Halloween, but there are easy ways to slash this budget.

Local thrift store Savers has lots of Halloween costumes that they collect throughout the year, according to Store Manager Chad McBride, with the added bonus that profits help fund Big Brothers/Big Sisters charity.

"There is always time to get a quality costume," says McBride, and spend pennies on the dollar as opposed to buying something brand new.

Further, buying at a thrift store means you can buy items you can wear again that are costume friendly, such as pants or jackets.

"Sometimes you can find pieces in your own wardrobe and fill in the rest from the thrift store," says McBride, who is particularly good at doing this as he is also a costume designer.

For example, an old Nickelodeon t-shirt found at the store can be paired with simple items like gloves and a belt to look like a contestant from the game show.

"Just think outside the box… you don't have to be a costume designer" said McBride.

And it doesn't have to break the bank.