SLC achieved pay equity among non-union employees

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City has achieved pay equity according to an audit that examined the compensation of approximately 1,000 non-union city employee salaries.

“Our city values the contributions of all our employees, and we have taken on the work of ensuring their pay does not vary based on gender, age or ethnicity,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

“As Women’s History Month wraps up, Salt Lake City is proud to be a city that believes in pay equality and has been aggressive in achieving it.”

City leaders stressed the need for employers to achieve equity in how they pay employees, though that is not always the case.

“Unfortunately for members of our community whose first language is Spanish, people of color, and women, this is not the case. In Utah, women report wages 30% less than their male counterparts, and Hispanic women report wages 57% lower than white men—the largest gap in the state,” said Silvia Castro, Executive Director of the Suazo Business Center.

Salt Lake City partnered with Payfactors, a global compensation management technology and consulting firm, to review non-union employee salaries and found that out of the 1,000 employee salaries analyzed, three pay discrepancies were found that the city has remedied.

Go here to see the full audit report.

