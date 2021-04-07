Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

SLC considers ranked-choice voting

items.[0].videoTitle
Salt Lake City is considering ranked-choice voting for this year’s city elections.
Posted at 7:40 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 09:40:45-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is considering ranked-choice voting for this year’s city elections.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the city council decided to wait until April 20 to figure out whether it will use ranked-choice voting.

In a traditional election, voters choose one candidate. But under ranked-choice voting, you list them in order of preference from first to least desirable.

The council talked about costs, how the process works and public education efforts related to the alternative.

“Is there enough time to raise awareness and educate the public about changing the election method to ranked choice voting? And note that the time to educate voters significantly changes whether there is or is not a primary,” said Benjamin Luedtke, an economic and public policy analyst.

Former Governor Gary Herbert has endorsed ranked-choice voting and several cities are testing it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere