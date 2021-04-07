SLC considers ranked-choice voting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is considering ranked-choice voting for this year’s city elections.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the city council decided to wait until April 20 to figure out whether it will use ranked-choice voting.

In a traditional election, voters choose one candidate. But under ranked-choice voting, you list them in order of preference from first to least desirable.

The council talked about costs, how the process works and public education efforts related to the alternative.

“Is there enough time to raise awareness and educate the public about changing the election method to ranked choice voting? And note that the time to educate voters significantly changes whether there is or is not a primary,” said Benjamin Luedtke, an economic and public policy analyst.

Former Governor Gary Herbert has endorsed ranked-choice voting and several cities are testing it.

