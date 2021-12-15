Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Salt Lake City Council extends K-12 mask mandate

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Bowmer/AP
Sandra Young arrives at Whittier Elementary School with her daughters Baylin, 5, and Paytin, 2, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Kids in Salt Lake City are headed back to school Tuesday wearing masks after the mayor issued a mandate order despite heavy restrictions on mask mandates imposed by the GOP-dominated Legislature. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
SLC school mask
Posted at 1:40 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 15:48:14-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Council has voted to extend the mask mandate for schools within city limits.

In a vote on Tuesday night, the council extended the local emergency for COVID-19. With it, the council opted to extend the K-12 mask mandate for the Salt Lake City School District until March 28, 2022.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency order earlier this year imposing the mask requirement. After the Salt Lake County Health Department sought a mask requirement for all schools within its jurisdiction, the county council voted to overturn it. The mayor utilized emergency powers to impose her own mask requirement.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere