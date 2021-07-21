SLC firefighters hit streets to remind residents of fireworks ban

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Fire Department is going door-to-door to remind people that fireworks are still banned in the city, even as many residents get ready to celebrate Pioneer Day.

On Wednesday, firefighters went through neighborhoods handing out flyers informing people about the restrictions that are still in place.

“As we all know, with the record heat this year, it’s unusual even for the high desert here in Utah, so we have very dry fuels, we have areas in the city, not only in the urban interface throughout the valley, but in the core of some of the cities and urban areas that are just prepared to ignite,” said SLC Fire Chief Karl Lieb.

Many other areas in Utah have joined Salt Lake City in issuing a full fireworks ban.

“Some people say, well it’s the same, it’s the same, but it’s not the same this year with record 100 degree days already, and very little snowfall this past winter; it has put us in a situation where everything is just a tinderbox,” said Lieb.

The chief recommends celebrating by watching professional fireworks shows, like the ones after Bees games on Friday and Saturday, and the show at Liberty Park on Saturday.

The fire department says they will have extra staffing on hand this weekend, just in case someone does decide to set off fireworks and it gets out of control. They remind people that if they’re caught setting off fireworks, it could result in a citation or be fine up to $1000.