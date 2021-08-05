SLC high schools to implement later start times

SALT LAKE CITY — High school students lamenting the end of summer vacation will have something to look forward to as they return to the classroom; later start times to help reduce sleep deprivation and lower anxiety levels.

Earlier this year, the Board of Education for the Salt Lake City School District made the change after looking at studies that show later start times also lead to better emotional stability and increased academic and athletic performance.

East, Highland, Horizante, Innovations, and West High Schools will now start at 8:45am, letting out at 3:15pm.

As these later start times will impact the start times for middle and elementary schools in the Salt lake City School District, parents and students should check the district's website for a complete list of new start times.