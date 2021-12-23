Salt Lake City man arrested for voyeurism after allegedly watching girl undress

SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been arrested for allegedly looking through a Salt Lake City window and watching a girl undress in an incident that was reported on Sunday.

The suspect, who was 17 at the time of the alleged incident, but turned 18 on Wednesday, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail and faces charges of voyeurism.

According to a police affidavit, the girl saw the man watching her as she undressed in a west Salt Lake City neighborhood. The victim recorded the suspect outside her window, and later confronted him as he remained in the area.

The suspect fled before police arrived, but tips and photos taken by witnesses led to his arrest.

According to police, the man admitted to using his cell phone to record the girl undressing and other incidents of voyeurism.