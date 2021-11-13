SLC Mayor launches "Choose SLC" campaign

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Mayor Erin Mendenhall kicked off the Salt Lake City Winter Farmer's Market today with a new campaign, "Choose SLC," to encourage people to shop locally.

The initiative is designed to encourage residents to dine, shop, and explore what the city has to offer in arts and entertainment locally during this holiday season.

It will have a number of discounts and giveaways available over the course of the next five weeks.

The Winter Famer's Market is beginning its ninth year and will be every Saturday at the north end of The Gateway from 10am to 2pm. It will run until April 23, 2022.