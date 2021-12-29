Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

SLC mayor makes urgent plea for staff, volunteers to work at winter homeless shelters

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Rank, FOX 13 News
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall in an interview with FOX 13 following the vice-presidential debate on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
Mayor Erin Mendenhall
Posted at 11:33 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 13:38:57-05

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Council members have issued an urgent plea for people to fill the 100 open positions for service providers to help the homeless.

Volunteers are also needed to help the city open a temporary winter shelter.

Those seeking paid positions are asked to visit this website to apply.

Volunteers should go here to learn about opportunities to help the homeless.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere