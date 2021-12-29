SLC mayor makes urgent plea for staff, volunteers to work at winter homeless shelters

SALT LAKE CITY —

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Council members have issued an urgent plea for people to fill the 100 open positions for service providers to help the homeless.

Volunteers are also needed to help the city open a temporary winter shelter.

SLC's homelessness service providers need help! There are 100 open positions, in addition to volunteer opportunities. Filling these positions as soon as possible will help our temporary winter shelter open as soon as possible. — Salt Lake City Council (@slcCouncil) December 29, 2021

Those seeking paid positions are asked to visit this website to apply.

Volunteers should go here to learn about opportunities to help the homeless.