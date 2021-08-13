SLC non-profit will give away 1000 backpacks to at-risk children on August 14

SALT LAKE CITY — One thousand backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed to at-risk children on August 14 as part of an effort by a Utah non-profit to get them the boost they need in the classroom this year.

Education Opportunity for Every Child (EdOpportunity) is dedicated to empowering families with education opportunities for children in need in Salt Lake City, and is spearheading the effort.

“The students in the Salt Lake area have been hit particularly hard this last year” said Allison Sorensen, Executive Director of EdOpportunity. “These students deserve to have a school year with lots of opportunities, we saw this as a way to help get them off to the right start.”

Individuals can come to the Utah State Fairgrounds, Gate 17 (1200 West 300 North) on Saturday at 10:30 to receive a backpack.

This giveaway is a collaboration with Americans for Prosperity, Parents Invested in Education Salt Lake City, Utah State Senator Luz Escamilla (D-1st District) and the Mexican Consulate.

People from across the state have donated supplies and volunteered to assemble and distribute the backpacks; those interested in volunteering can sign up here and arrive at the fairgrounds tomorrow to begin assembling backpacks.

Backpacks will be available for grades K-12. Go here more information about this event and how to get involved.