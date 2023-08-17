SLC Police address safety concerns in Ballpark neighborhood after weekend shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police officers addressed recent developments and shared solutions to help people who live in the Ballpark neighborhood Wednesday evening after the second shooting in 14 months.

Ballpark residents heard from Salt Lake City Police Community Liaison Detective Samuel Fallows to discuss recent developments and share possible solutions going forward.

“I’m in contact with the building owner and I’m working with him to help, as I did last year, to kind of help mitigate these problems that we’ve been having at this location,” said Detective Fallows. “There's a big difference between last year and this year, and I hope that we can feel that. There are definitely some positives so I don’t want this to put a huge damper on everything."

He also credited the people who called police after they heard shots, and to the officers who were nearby on patrol and responded quickly.

He also encouraged people to be proactive, especially in empty properties. A sore point among community members after several raised concerns about the vacant buildings.

Detective Fallows advised businesses to put up “no trespassing” signs in empty buildings and homes so that police have a legal reason to enter the premises if they suspect that something might be going on there.