SLC Police aware of worldwide security alert as Pride Month kicks off this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Downtown Salt Lake City will be packed beginning Saturday morning to kick off Pride Month, but with a recent warning from the United States State Department, security and safety are top of mind.

That worldwide security alert was issued due to threats and the potential for terrorist attacks against LGBTQ people and events.

While security will be beefed up behind the scenes, the hope beginning with the Pride Parade this weekend is to bring awareness to and celebrate Utah’s LGBTQ community.

“Everybody loves Pride Month,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “Because it's about love.”

Pride Month has always been about activism but it’s also a major celebration.

Pride events attract huge crowds to downtown and local law enforcement is prepared to keep things safe.

“You know, typically events like these bring in a lot of people into the city, we're accustomed to hosting large events,” said Detective Dalton Beebe with the Salt Lake City Police Department. “We'll have safety measures implemented and I think you can count on us to, to stay safe.”

Police also want everyone who attends the events to remember to say something if they see something suspicious. They ask that you report any potential threat to a nearby officer or call 911.

Traffic will also be an issue this weekend, so expect delays getting around the city and practice patience.