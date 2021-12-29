SLC police capture man breaking into downtown business

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police arrested a 48-year-old man climbing through a broken window of a downtown business shortly after midnight on December 29.

Police were alerted by a community member who saw the man, Eric Prawitt, climb into a business at 700 East 100 South, which triggered an alarm.

Officers were able to surround the business and take Prawitt into custody.

He was booked in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

An investigation is ongoing in this case, which has not yet established the total cost of damages to the business.