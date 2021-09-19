SLC Police investigate aggravated assault near East High School

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Salt Lake City Police and East High School Resource Officers are investigating an aggravated assault that happened Friday night near the football stadium.

According to a statement from police, there was an argument between a female and 18-year-old male when another 17-year-old male tried to break up the fight.

This resulted in a fight between him and the 18-year-old male which ended when the 18-year-old pulled out a gun and used it to strike the 17-year-old in the head.

No gunshots were ever fired. The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

The report said that Salt Lake City Police Department and Salt Lake City School District are in contact with the victim and the victim’s parents.

SLCPD School Resource Officers have identified the 18-year-old suspect but no arrests have been made at this time.

SLCPD School Resource Officers ask that anyone with information about this incident contact 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-170870.

