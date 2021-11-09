SLC police investigating 'suspicious death' of 43-year-old man

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating the suspicious death of a 43-year-old man after they responded to a request for assistance from paramedics on a medical call.

The investigation began Monday night when officers were called to 247 West 1700 South, where the victim died on the scene.

Detectives assigned to the SLCPD Homicide Squad and SLCPD Crime Lab responded to the call and deemed the death suspicious.

Until the results on an autopsy are completed, the death has not yet been ruled a homicide.

No additional details are currently available, but the SLCPD says the community is not at risk.