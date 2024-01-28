SLC Police looking for missing 12-year-old

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old in Salt Lake City.

Maliaha Gould, age 12, was reported missing Saturday and is considered "endangered," police said.

SLCPD said she is 5’2” and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray coat, and her hair was braided. Officials did not provide a specific time or location where she was last seen.

Police said they are concerned because Maliaha needs medication.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.