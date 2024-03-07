Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SLC police looking for missing at-risk teen

SLC police looking for missing at-risk teen
FOX 13 News
Courtesy Salt Lake City Police Department
SLC police looking for missing at-risk teen
Posted at 7:12 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 21:12:34-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police ask the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old who was last seen near 200 North and 300 West Wednesday.

Akasha Miller is 5 feet and 9 inches tall with light brown hair and hazel eyes, last seen wearing a camouflage tank-top, jean shorts, black socks and brown boots.

Akasha is considered at-risk because she is living with autism and relies on medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere