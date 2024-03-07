SLC police looking for missing at-risk teen

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police ask the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old who was last seen near 200 North and 300 West Wednesday.

Akasha Miller is 5 feet and 9 inches tall with light brown hair and hazel eyes, last seen wearing a camouflage tank-top, jean shorts, black socks and brown boots.

Akasha is considered at-risk because she is living with autism and relies on medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.

