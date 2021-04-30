SLC Police looking for third person after two others were shot overnight

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were hospitalized and Salt Lake City Police are looking for a third person in connection with a shooting incident early Friday morning.

An SLCPD spokeswoman told FOX 13 the shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. near 115 S 300 E.

According to police, three males were arguing outside and began firing shots at each other.

One of them suffered a gunshot wound in the back and another was shot in both legs. A family member drove one of the injured parties to a hospital, and emergency responders transported the other one for medical care.

It's unclear if the person police are still trying to locate was injured in the incident.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.