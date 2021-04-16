Watch
SLC Police seeking help to find missing endangered man

Posted at 9:09 PM, Apr 15, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are asking for assistance to find a missing endangered teen last seen on Tuesday.

Victor Michini was last seen near 250 S. 600 W. He is 18-years-old.

He has red hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his left forearm.

Michini was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt with white splatter marks, black beanie, gray pants and black shoes.

He is autistic and schizophrenic and functions at the level of a 12-year-old.

If you have any information, contact police at 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-62808.

