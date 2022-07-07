SLC receives $15 million to boost bike and pedestrian safety

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City has been awarded $15.6 million by the Utah Transportation Commission to help improve bike and pedestrian safety around the city, especially in areas that are linked to public transportation.

“We are grateful to the Utah Transportation Commission for their willingness to fund transit and for their foresight,” said Jon Larsen, Salt Lake City’s Director of Transportation.

Larsen said these investments will help ease congestion caused by the huge growth in the city, and provide transportation alternatives that both help people get around and clean the air.

State funding will help supplement the city's efforts to complete projects that include:

constructing a two-way bike trail through the heart of Sugar House to complete Parley's Trail;

creating a multi-use trail at the 400 South viaduct to improve East and West connectivity and connect to the Salt Lake Central Station;

enhancing transportation along North Temple near the Frontrunner station through a paved trail and improved pedestrian crossings;

creating a neighborhood byway in the Westpointe and Jordan Meadows neighborhoods that will run parallel to Redwood Road and connect to the TRAX green line;

installing new bike lanes on Main Street from North Temple to the Capitol Building;

making pedestrian and bike crossing improvements to the 2100 South and State Street intersection;

improving pedestrian and bike safety on West Temple downtown and enhancing connectivity to transit; and

investing in a transit hub and signals along 200 South to optimize transit capacity.

Work on these projects will continue over the next five years.

