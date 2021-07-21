SLC school district makes changes to free summer meal program

Starting July 23, Salt Lake City School District will make some changes on how it distributes free summer meals for children ages 0 to 18.

Salt Lake Center for Science Education (Bryant Middle School) and Emerson Elementary School will no longer offer Grab and Go meal service to the public.

Friday meal service will be closed at all designated sites through the end of the summer feeding program on August 20.

Drive-through meal service will continue at 16 designated locations throughout the city, which are listed below. Grab and Go Combo meals will be provided Monday through Thursday during the hours of 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for children ages 0 to 18 years.

Friday menu items will be included with the Thursday meal service in order to ensure children continue to receive healthy meals for the entire week.

Summer meals may be picked up by the student or their parent/guardian at any participating school during the designated serving times.

All meals will be pre-bagged and offered in a manner to protect students, kitchen staff, and the public from COVID-19.

Meals for children with special dietary needs will be provided upon request by contacting the program's dietician, Brianna Hardisty, R.D., via email at Brianna.Hardisty@slcschools.org or by phone at (801) 974-8380.

Request for a meatless entrée substitution must be submitted by a parent/guardian via email to the school kitchen at least one hour before meal service, specifying the school site, child's name, and menu item to be substituted.

School kitchen contact information is provided here; questions can be answered by calling 801-974-8380.

DESIGNATED SUMMER FEEDING SITES:

Backman Elementary (South Parking Area – Enter from 1500 West)

601 North 1500 West, Salt Lake City, Utah

Clayton Middle (Southeast Parking Area – Located by front doors)

1470 South 1900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

East High School (West Parking Area – Enter from 900 South)

840 South 1300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Edison Elementary (U-shaped Driveway – Located in front of school)

430 South Cheyenne Street, Salt Lake City, Utah

Escalante Elementary (West Parking Area - Enter from 900 North)

1810 West 900 North, Salt Lake City, Utah

Glendale Middle School (Northwest Parking Area)

1430 West Andrew Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah

Highland High School (East Parking Area – Located next to main entrance)

2166 South 1700 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Highland Park Elementary (Main Entrance – Located in front of school)

2700 South 1738 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Liberty Elementary (Southeast Parking Area)

1085 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Mary W. Jackson Elementary (Northwest Parking Area – Enter from 800 West)

750 West 200 North, Salt Lake City, Utah

Meadowlark Elementary (Northeast Parking Area)

497 North Morton Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah

North Star Elementary (South Parking Area – Located next to South entrance)

1545 North Morton Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah

Parkview Elementary (Northwest Parking Area)

970 South Emery Street, Salt Lake City, Utah

Rose Park Elementary (West Parking Area – Located next to main entrance)

1105 West 1000 North, Salt Lake City, Utah

West High School (U-shaped Driveway – Located North of building next to cafeteria entrance)

241 North 300 West, Salt Lake City, Utah

Whittier Elementary (North Parking Area – Enter from Roberta Street)

1600 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

