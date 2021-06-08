SLC to offer free meals for children this summer

SALT LAKE CITY — Children will have access to free meals this summer thanks to Salt Lake City's Youth and Family Summer Meal Program and the Salt Lake City School District.

Both are offering the meals starting June 8 through August 6 to help compensate for the loss access to lunch programs offered when school is in session.

“We are pleased to announce this program in Salt Lake City at this difficult time when many local children are having trouble accessing nutritious meals,” said Kim Thomas, Salt Lake City’s Youth & Family Services Director. “Providing nutritious meals will have a positive, lasting impact on these children as they develop healthy eating habits that will continue into adulthood.”

Salt Lake City's program is open to any child in the YouthCity summer program who qualifies according to the USDA’s family size and income standards for free or reduced price meals, or who are members of Food Stamp, Federal Employee Program (FEP) or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) households are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits at program sites.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday through August 6 from 8:30am to 9:30am and 2:45pm to 4:15pm at the following sites:

Sorenson Center – 1383 S. 900 W.

Utah State Fairpark – 155 N. 1000 W.

Youth and Family Office – 210 E. 600 S.

YouthCity at Liberty Park – Liberty Park North Shelter

YouthCity at Fairmont Park – 1040 E. Sugarmont Dr.

YouthCity at Ottinger Hall – 233 N. Canyon Rd.

Click here for more information about the Summer Food Service Program.

Salt Lake City School District's program features "grab and go" meals and will be available free of charge to all children, ages 0-18, Monday through Friday, 11:00am--12:30pm in 18 locations around the city.

Summer meals are provided using a drive-through format and may be picked up by the student or their parent or guardian at any participating school during the designated serving times.

Meals will be served from 11:00am--12:30pm at these locations:

Backman Elementary (South Parking Area – Enter from 1500 West)

601 North 1500 West, Salt Lake City, Utah

Bryant Middle – SLCSE (Main entrance – Enter from 800 East)

40 South 800 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Clayton Middle (Southeast Parking Area – Located by the front doors)

1470 South 1900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

East High School (West Parking Area – Enter from 900 South)

840 South 1300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Edison Elementary (U-shaped Driveway – Located in front of the school)

430 South Cheyenne Street, Salt Lake City, Utah

Emerson Elementary (Northwest Student Drop Off – Northbound on 1000 East)

1017 East Harrison Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah

Escalante Elementary (West Parking Area - Enter from 900 North)

1810 West 900 North, Salt Lake City, Utah

Glendale Middle School (Northwest Parking Area)

1430 West Andrew Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah

Highland High School (East Parking Area – Located next to the main entrance)

2166 South 1700 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Highland Park Elementary (Main Entrance – Located in front of the school)

2700 South 1738 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Liberty Elementary (Southeast Parking Area)

1085 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Mary W. Jackson Elementary (Northwest Parking Area – Enter from 800 West)

750 West 200 North, Salt Lake City, Utah

Meadowlark Elementary (Northeast Parking Area)

497 North Morton Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah

North Star Elementary (South Parking Area – Located next to the South entrance)

1545 North Morton Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah

Parkview Elementary (Northwest Parking Area)

970 South Emery Street, Salt Lake City, Utah

Rose Park Elementary (West Parking Area – Located next to the main entrance)

1105 West 1000 North, Salt Lake City, Utah

West High School (U-shaped Driveway – Located North of the building next to the cafeteria entrance)

241 North 300 West, Salt Lake City, Utah

Whittier Elementary (North Parking Area – Enter from Roberta Street)

Meals for children with special dietary needs will be provided upon request by contacting dietician Brianna Hardisty, R.D., via email at Brianna.Hardisty@slcschools.org or by phone at (801) 974-8380.

School kitchen contact information can be found here, and questions can be addressed by the Child Nutrition office at (801) 974-8380.

