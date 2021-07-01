SLC toughens anti-idling ordinance

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Council has toughened its anti-idling ordinance.

A recent change in state laws by the Utah legislature allowed the city to get more aggressive about idling vehicles. Previously, the ordinance allowed for three warnings and then a ticket could be issued. Now, it will be one warning and then a ticket.

"The idling time limit will stay the same: unnecessary idling for more than two minutes is prohibited," the city posted on its website.

"Some idling, of course, is necessary. For example, when stopped for an official traffic control device or signal, or if you the health and safety of a driver or passenger (including service animals) requires it. However, in ordinary driving situations, lengthy stops are generally limited, and when you do make a stop, remember to turn the key and be idle free!"