Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

SLCPD bike officer saves life of man who was overdosing

SLCPD bike officer
SLCPD
SLCPD praises a Liberty Bike Officer for helping save a man's life by administering Nalaxone to the overdosing man.
SLCPD bike officer
Posted at 7:52 AM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 10:06:13-04

SALT LAKE CITY — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department is being credited with saving a man’s life.

According to a department tweet, a Liberty Bike Officer was proactively patrolling the city recently and saw a man overdosing. The officer immediately stopped and provided life-saving naloxone, the tweet said.

READ: 26 years after losing brother to opioid overdose, Utah doctor thrilled to see state receive funding to help with crisis

The tweet went on to say the department "proudly highlights his accomplishment and commitment to our community.”

Chief Mike Brown praised the officer in a separate tweet.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere