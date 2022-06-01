SLCPD bike officer saves life of man who was overdosing

SALT LAKE CITY — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department is being credited with saving a man’s life.

Recently, one of our Liberty Bike Officers proactively patrolling our city saw a man overdosing. The officer immediately stopped and provided life-saving naloxone. We proudly highlight his accomplishment and commitment to our community. #slc #saltlakecity #slcpd pic.twitter.com/4pMHdMCn6E — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) June 1, 2022

According to a department tweet, a Liberty Bike Officer was proactively patrolling the city recently and saw a man overdosing. The officer immediately stopped and provided life-saving naloxone, the tweet said.

The tweet went on to say the department "proudly highlights his accomplishment and commitment to our community.”

Chief Mike Brown praised the officer in a separate tweet.