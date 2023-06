SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting near the downtown library, but say there is no danger to the public.

In a tweet, police say the shooting that happened near 100 South 300 East.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is in custody and officers have recovered a gun.

The shooting happened a little before 6:30 p.m.

