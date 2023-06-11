SLCPD investigating apparent body found in Jordan River surplus canal

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating an apparent body found late Saturday in a Jordan River surplus canal.

Police have released very little information so far, other than to confirm that both police and fire units responded to the area of 2650 West 500 South around 9 p.m. Saturday.

What began as a possible rescue mission became a recovery mission.

Whether a victim was recovered or the circumstances of the search were not released by police.

