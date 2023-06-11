Watch Now
SLCPD investigating apparent body found in Jordan River surplus canal

Posted at 2:50 PM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 16:50:08-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating an apparent body found late Saturday in a Jordan River surplus canal.

Police have released very little information so far, other than to confirm that both police and fire units responded to the area of 2650 West 500 South around 9 p.m. Saturday.

What began as a possible rescue mission became a recovery mission.

Whether a victim was recovered or the circumstances of the search were not released by police.

This story will be updated as new details become available.

