SLCPD investigating death at City’s Main Library Square

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the grounds of the City’s Main Library Square.

This investigation started shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday when a person flagged down a SLCPD sergeant as he left the Public Safety Building.

The person reported finding a body on the walkway just northwest of the pedestrian overpass near 300 East and 500 South.

SLCPD homicide detectives, the crime lab and the medical examiner’s office responded to process the scene and collect evidence.

Based on initial observations, the death was originally considered suspicious, but investigators determined it does not appear to be the result of foul play and is no longer considered to be suspicious.

Once the person’s identity has been confirmed, next of kin will be notified.

Detectives consider all deaths to be a homicide until proven otherwise and work to ensure no potential evidence is destroyed in the event it does turn out to be a crime.

A small portion of Library Square was closed during the investigation, but has since re-opened.

