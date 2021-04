SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. near the intersection of 500 W and 900 S.

Police said the victim had been living in a tent as part of an encampment in the area.

Police are interviewing a witness to attain further information, and they're looking for a sedan they believe is connected to the shooting.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.