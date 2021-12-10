SLCPD investigating fatal shooting at gas station, suspect at large

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are investigating a deadly shooting and looking for a suspect Friday morning.

Just after 1 a.m. there were reports of shots fired outside a gas station at 310 South 900 East.

Officers arrived to find a victim who had died at the scene.

Witnesses told officers the suspect ran away.

“The victim and suspect likely had some sort of altercation and this was an isolated incident,” said Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department. “Our detectives are still in the early stages of figuring out everything that led up to this shooting. And one of the things that we are asking is that the community, home owners, businesses check their surveillance cameras, if they have any, to see if they captured any of the events leading up to, during, or after the shooting."

Police released four photos of the suspect.

If you have any information that might help police, call 801-799-3000.