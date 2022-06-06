SLCPD investigating weekend stabbings in Pierpont nightclub district

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a stabbing that injured several people at a downtown nightclub.

This investigation started at 12:46 a.m. on Sunday June 5, 2022 when a community member approached officers in the area of 146 West Pierpont Avenue and reported a fight with injuries. Several SLCPD officers were already on patrol in the area as part of a coordinated effort to reduce crime occurring in this part of the city’s entertainment district, according to a news release from the department.

Officers arrived and located a man and a woman bleeding. Initially, officers and paramedics could not determine what caused the injuries. Witnesses on scene provided limited and conflicting information about whether there had been a shooting or a stabbing.

Due to the number of people on scene and conflicting information, additional officers responded to assist with crowd control and scene security.

During the investigation, and as people left the scene, a separate fight broke out between people leaving the nightclubs in the area. (Additional information about that incident is provided below).

Based on the preliminary information, it appears there was a fight between several people inside Club Echo that resulted in multiple injuries. There was no shooting. While on scene, an SLCPD officer used a tourniquet to help slow the bleeding from one of the victims.

Paramedics transported a 27-year-old woman to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed and left the scene prior to police and paramedics being able to contact him. He later arrived at an area hospital to be treated for those injuries. Paramedics transported him to a hospital in critical condition. Doctors have since upgraded his condition.

Paramedics transported a 22-year-old man from the scene to a local hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed in the chest. Doctors have since upgraded his condition.

A 29-year-old man was injured during the fight but did not require further medical attention at a hospital and was treated on scene.

A 21-year-old was injured with a small head wound but did not require further medical attention at a hospital and was treated on scene.

The investigation is ongoing. At this point, no arrests have been made. Officers do not believe there is anyone outstanding and that everyone involved in the incident has been accounted for.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-105402.

As mentioned above, while officers were investigating the stabbing, a vehicle approached an officer at 1:55 a.m. and reported a separate assault with three victims. Paramedics responded to provide initial care. None of the injuries were life-threatening. The circumstances leading up to this assault remain unknown. There were no reports of a shooting associated with this incident. The Salt Lake City Police Department is aware of social media posts describing the assault and injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-105507.