SLCPD looking for missing 11-year-old boy

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

We need your help locating 11-year-old Dieudonne LeJoto who was last seen in the area of 1450 South West Temple Street wearing a green shirt and black shorts. #slc #slcpd #saltlakecity pic.twitter.com/eElNfshIdV — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) June 20, 2022

Dieudonne LeJoto has been missing for several hours and was last seen in the area of 1450 South West Temple Street.

Officers have checked all of the known locations where he may go and they have not been able to locate him.

Based on his age and the length of time he has been missing, police consider him to be endangered.

If you have any information regarding the boy’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Salt Lake Police at 801-799-3000.