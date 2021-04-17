Watch
SLCPD looking for missing man last seen in March

SLCPD
Abdul Samadi
Posted at 9:58 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 00:13:37-04

Salt Lake City Police are looking for a missing man.

Abdul Samadi, 29, was last seen at the Division of Child and Family Services office in SLC on March 22.

He is 5'6" tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

SLCPD said Samadi is "recently homeless" and his phone is turned off.

Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-59823.

