SLCPD officer, coworkers team up to replace boy's stolen bike

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Salt Lake City Police Department employees chipped in to buy a boy a new bike after his was stolen.

Officer Jemmett took the 11-year-old's report of an "unknown man" stealing his bike Friday morning, a tweet from the department said.

But Jemmett decided to go above and beyond — he and other department employees bought the boy a replacement.

"We hope the new wheels make the rest of the boy's day better than it started," the tweet said.

A photo posted by SLCPD of the boy and the officer also shows him with a new bike lock to hopefully keep any other thieves from stealing his new ride.