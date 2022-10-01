SLCPD Recruits tackle vehicle training course with high speeds and daring maneuvers

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Being behind the wheel of their patrol car is 90% of a police officer’s job, but have you ever wondered how officers train to handle high speeds and tense maneuvers?

Well at a hidden training course in Utah County, Salt Lake City police recruits are filling up their tanks and their tires to ready for a day of speed and agility.

“So today we're here on the EVO course it stands for emergency vehicle operations.” Jay Fuhr, a Salt Lake City Police Recruit said adding "So we're just learning how to safely operate a vehicle that's 90% of our job as police officers.”

Fuhr is one of those that are working hard throughout the training to learn how to control cars in stressful situations.

From mock pursuits, tight maneuvering, fast speeds, hit points, and high-speed turns, they cover it all over a full week of the SLCPD police academy.

“My dad's a police officer, my older brother's a police officer. So it kind of runs in the family” Jay told FOX13 adding that while it's tough, his fellow recruits are helping each other.

“The Brotherhood or sisterhood, just the family aspect of police is one of the reasons why I joined you know, my class is they're my best friends, I'll consider them family at this point.”

Officer Eric Kirkman is one of those overseeing training and watching on as these young potential officers work to train

“So this week, we'll spend at least 40 hours out here where they are driving these cars the whole time in different situations, and a lot of them struggle, it's a very stressful time for them.” Kirkman said adding “As a police officer, you spend, you know, if you work a 10-hour shift, you spent probably seven, eight hours of those of that day in your car driving around.”

So you can see why it's important, while getting somewhere fast can mean catching someone who is doing wrong, more importantly, it's about getting to that person in need as fast as is safe

“A lot of our calls are going to be someone that just needs help,” Jay Fuhr said adding “And we have to get there in a safe manner.

So as the tires keep squealing and the speeds keep climbing it's all for those in salt lake city who might one day need an officer as fast as possible.

“We all want to be police officers because we want to serve and protect the community.” Fuhr said with Kirkman adding “We're not driving fast just because we can drive fast. That's not the case… We got to get there as fast as we can so we can help those people.”

Watch the above video to see some awesome maneuvers and high speeds.

