Slick roads cause car to crash into West Haven apartment complex

WEST HAVEN, Utah — A driver crashed into a West Haven apartment complex Sunday morning after snowy road conditions caused them to veer off the road.

In a post to Facebook, Weber Fire District says the crash happened just after 8:00 a.m., with the vehicle hitting a lower level apartment at the complex.

Weber Fire District

The crash prompted two heavy rescue units from Weber and Riverdale Fire to respond, stabilizing the patio above the apartment with a para tech shoring strut as they worked to clear the scene.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle unassisted. The two occupants of the apartment were not injured and are displaced.