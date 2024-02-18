Watch Now
Slick roads cause car to crash into West Haven apartment complex

Weber Fire District
Posted at 12:58 PM, Feb 18, 2024
WEST HAVEN, Utah — A driver crashed into a West Haven apartment complex Sunday morning after snowy road conditions caused them to veer off the road.

In a post to Facebook, Weber Fire District says the crash happened just after 8:00 a.m., with the vehicle hitting a lower level apartment at the complex.

A photo of the scene released by Weber Fire District. It's snowing, and a grey sedan's doors, hood, and trunk are popped open. A section of brick wall has crumbled from the impact of the crash, with another section cracked.

The crash prompted two heavy rescue units from Weber and Riverdale Fire to respond, stabilizing the patio above the apartment with a para tech shoring strut as they worked to clear the scene.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle unassisted. The two occupants of the apartment were not injured and are displaced.

