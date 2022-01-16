Small plane makes emergency landing on I-15 in Box Elder County

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Traffic on I-15 near Brigham City was reduced to one lane after a small CESSNA aircraft had to make an emergency landing Sunday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol via Twitter, the incident occurred on I-15 near 800 North around 11:44 a.m, when the CESSNA, which departed from Brigham City Regional Airport according to FlightAware, had to make the emergency landing.

Once the craft was on the ground, troopers moved the plane to the median, allowing traffic to pass through the area in one lane.

At around 1:15 p.m., they were able to transport the aircraft to the nearest airport and open the freeway back up.

No injuries were reported. The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating.