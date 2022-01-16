Watch
Small plane makes emergency landing on I-15 in Box Elder County

A photo of the plane on the median after the landing. Courtesy Utah Highway Patrol.
Posted at 1:36 PM, Jan 16, 2022
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Traffic on I-15 near Brigham City was reduced to one lane after a small CESSNA aircraft had to make an emergency landing Sunday morning.

A viewer photo of crews working to move the aircraft after the emergency landing. Courtesy Tiffany Anderson.

According to Utah Highway Patrol via Twitter, the incident occurred on I-15 near 800 North around 11:44 a.m, when the CESSNA, which departed from Brigham City Regional Airport according to FlightAware, had to make the emergency landing.

A viewer photo of crews surrounding the aircraft after the emergency landing. Courtesy Tiffaney Anderson.

Once the craft was on the ground, troopers moved the plane to the median, allowing traffic to pass through the area in one lane.

A photo of the plane on the median provided by Utah Highway Patrol.

At around 1:15 p.m., they were able to transport the aircraft to the nearest airport and open the freeway back up.

A viewer photo of crews on scene after the emergency landing. Courtesy Tiffaney Anderson.

No injuries were reported. The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating.

