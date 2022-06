MAGNA, Utah — A small earthquake rattled the Magna area early Friday morning.

It was a magnitude 2.5 and struck at a couple minutes past 5:00 a.m.

The small quake was in the same area where a 5.7 earthquake occurred on March 18, 2020.

Since that earthquake, there have been hundreds of aftershocks in the area.