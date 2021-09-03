Small plane crashes just outside Hurricane airport, no injuries reported

HURRICANE, Utah — A small plane crashed Friday just outside the Hurricane airport. Police said the pilot, the only occupant, appeared to be uninjured.

The call came into police dispatch at 11:24 a.m. dispatch about an airplane crash just South of the Hurricane Airport.

Officers arrived on scene and found the plane with the pilot standing outside the plane and he did not appear to be injured.

Police said the pilot is a 70 yr old man from Colorado who was checked by paramedics and found to be okay.

The crash is still under investigation but is believed to be due to an error by the pilot.